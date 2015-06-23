UPDATE 1-WHO unit finds 2,4-D herbicide 'possibly' causes cancer in humans

(Adds Dow statement and PANNA statement)
June 22 A widely used farm chemical that is a
key ingredient in a new herbicide developed by Dow AgroSciences
"possibly" causes cancer in humans, a World Health Organization
research unit has determined.
The classification of the weed killer,
2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid, known as 2,4-D, was made by the
WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).
The IARC said it reviewed the latest scientific literature
and decided to classify 2,4-D as "possibly carcinogenic to
humans." That is a step below the more definitive "probably
carcinogenic" category but two steps above the "probably not
carcinogenic" category.
IARC's findings on 2,4-D have been awaited by environmental
and consumer groups that are lobbying U.S. regulators to tightly
restrict its use, as well as by farm groups and others that
defend 2,4-D as an important agent in food production that does
not need more restrictions.
Since its introduction in 1945, 2,4-D has been widely used
to control weeds in agriculture, forestry, and urban and
residential settings.
In March, IARC said it had found another popular herbicide
-glyphosate - was "probably carcinogenic to humans." Glyphosate,
the world's most widely used weed killer, is the key ingredient
in Monsanto Co's Roundup herbicide and other products.
IARC classifications do not carry regulatory requirements
but can influence regulators, lawmakers and the public.
Following the glyphosate classification, some companies and
government officials moved to limit glyphosate use.
Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical Co, has had
a particular interest in IARC's review. The company is using
both glyphosate and 2,4-D in a herbicide it calls Enlist Duo
that received U.S. approval last year. Enlist Duo is designed to
be used with genetically engineered, herbicide-tolerant crops
developed by Dow.
Dow said in a statement that IARC's classification was
flawed and was "inconsistent with government findings in nearly
100 countries" that have affirmed the safety of 2,4-D when used
as labeled.
IARC said it decided on the "possibly carcinogenic"
classification because there was "inadequate evidence in humans
and limited evidence in experimental animals" of ties between
2,4-D and cancer. It said that epidemiological studies provided
"strong evidence that 2,4-D induces oxidative stress ... and
moderate evidence that 2,4-D causes immunosuppression."
However, IARC said, "epidemiological studies did not find
strong or consistent increases in risk of NHL (non-Hodgkin
lymphoma) or other cancers in relation to 2,4-D exposure."
Dana Loomis, a deputy section head for IARC, said the most
important studies reviewed showed mixed results, and a "sizable
minority" judged the evidence as stronger than others did.
Among the research presented to IARC was an analysis funded
by a Dow-backed task force that found no ties between 2,4-D and
many cancers.
Some critics of 2,4-D had expected IARC to classify 2,4-D as
"probably" cancer-causing. But the classification it did receive
still underscores the dangers of 2,4-D and the need for a "much
more rigorous regulatory process," the Pesticide Action Network
North America said in a statement.
