UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 A potential encounter at the United Nations on Tuesday between U.S. President Barack Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani proved too complicated, an Obama administration official said.

The Iranians were not ready to have an encounter at the presidential level, the official said.

The White House was open to a meeting between Obama and Rouhani in New York, but the Iranians indicated it was too complicated, the official said.