Obama says diplomatic path toward Iran must be tested

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 U.S. President Barack
Obama told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that there
should be a basis for an agreement on Iran's nuclear ambitions
but that the roadblocks will be difficult to overcome.
In an address laying out U.S. policy toward the volatile
Middle East and North Africa, Obama made clear that the United
States will take direct action to eliminate threats when
necessary and will use military force when diplomacy fails.
Obama, in closely watched remarks on Iran based on a
diplomatic opening offered by Iran's new president, Hassan
Rouhani, said the United States wants to resolve the Iran
nuclear issue peacefully but is determined to prevent Iran from
developing a nuclear weapon.
"The roadblocks may prove to be too great but I firmly
believe the diplomatic path must be tested," Obama said.
He urged the U.N. Security Council to approve a strong
resolution aimed at ensuring Syria keeps its commitments to give
up chemical weapons and said the United States will provide an
additional $340 million in humanitarian aid.