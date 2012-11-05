版本:
Haqqani network hit with UN sanctions -US envoy

UNITED NATIONS Nov 5 The U.N. Security Council's Taliban sanctions committee on Monday added the Pakistan-based Haqqani network, accused of high-profile attacks in Afghanistan, and its chief of suicide operations to a U.N. blacklist, the United States said.

"These sanctions oblige all U.N. member states to implement an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo against (Qari) Zakir and the Haqqani Network," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said in a statement.

