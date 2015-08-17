U.N. says expects states to respect privacy after AT&T spying report

UNITED NATIONS Aug 17 The United Nations said
it expects member states to respect its right to privacy and is
assessing how to respond to a report that telecommunications
company AT&T Inc helped the U.S. National Security Agency spy on
the world body's communications.
The company gave technical assistance to the NSA in carrying
out a secret court order allowing wiretapping of all Internet
communications at the headquarters of the United Nations, an
AT&T customer, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
The New York Times cited newly disclosed NSA documents that
date from 2003 to 2013 and were provided by fugitive former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden.
"We obviously have security and safety measures in place
including through ... our information and technology department.
We are looking at this and how best to respond," U.N.
spokeswoman Vannina Maestracci told reporters.
"The United States authorities had previously given us
assurances as to the fact they are not and were not monitoring
our communications," she said.
The United Nations said in 2013 that the United States had
pledged not to spy on the world body's communications after a
report that the National Security Agency had gained access to
the U.N. video conferencing system.
"The inviolability of the United Nations is well established
under international law and we expect member states to act
accordingly and to respect and protect that inviolability,"
Maestracci said.
The 1961 Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations
protects functions of the United Nations, diplomatic missions
and other international organizations.
