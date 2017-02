DUBAI Nov 1 Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank has released price guidance of 287.5 basis points over midswaps area for a five-year benchmark-sized bond, a document from lead managers said on Tuesday.

The dollar-denominated offering would price as early as today or tomorrow, the leads said.

Citigroup , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), HSBC , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered are lead managers for the bond. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)