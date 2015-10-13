版本:
Under Armour CFO Brad Dickerson to leave early next year

Oct 13 Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc said Chief Financial Officer Brad Dickerson would leave the company in early 2016.

Dickerson, who is also Under Armour's chief operating officer, will pursue another job outside the athletic performance industry, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said it will search externally for a CFO. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

