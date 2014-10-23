Under Armour profit rises on strong footwear, apparel sales

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
Oct 23 Sports apparel manufacturer and retailer Under Armour Inc reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit due to strong demand for its sports footwear and outdoor apparel.
The company, known for its Highlight football cleats and SpeedForm Apollo running shoes, said net income rose to $89.1 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $72.7 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 30 percent to $937.9 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned