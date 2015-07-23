UPDATE 2-Under Armour raises sales forecast again, stock at new high

* 2nd-qtr sales jump 29 pct to $783.6 mln
* Profit falls 17 pct on higher SG&A costs
* Shares touch record high
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 23 Under Armour Inc, the No.2 U.S.
sportswear maker, raised its full-year forecast for the second
time in three months, strengthening investors' confidence in the
company whose valuation is already lofty.
Shares of the company jumped as much as 9 percent to a
record $97.37 on Thursday morning, after the company also
reported better-than-expected quarterly sales.
Under Armour has been quick to cash in on the new trend of
"athleisure", a mash up of athletic and casual clothing seen
even in formal settings like offices.
"The trend shows no signs of slowing down," research firm
Conlumino's CEO Neil Saunders said.
The success of sports stars, such as golfer Jordan Spieth
and ballerina Misty Copeland, whose signature lines Under Armour
sells has helped its results race past estimates in the past few
quarters.
Under Armour, founded in 1996, has moved from designing
sweat-absorbing T-shirts to acquiring companies that make
wearable technology and connected clothing such as Endomondo and
MyFitnessPal in February.
The acquisitions have increased debt and eaten into profits,
But have also created a new income stream at a modest cost to
pay "for a development that could transform the company's long
term earning potential," Saunders said.
Under Armour shares traded at 69.81 times forward earnings
as of Wednesday - more than thrice the industry median of 26.76,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bigger rival Nike Inc's stock traded at 26.76 times
while Adidas AG was at 10.45 times.
Under Armour will increase marketing for growth categories
such as basketball and golf for the rest of this year, Chief
Financial Officer Brad Dickerson said on a post-earnings call.
The company's apparel sales jumped 23 percent in the second
quarter ended June 30 while footwear sales soared 40 percent to
$154 million, boosted by demand for running shoes and CurryOne,
a line endorsed by NBA star Stephen Curry.
Revenue jumped 29 percent to $783.6 million.
Net income fell nearly 17 percent to $14.8 million, or 7
cents per share, on higher selling, general and administrative
costs.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 5 cents per
share and revenue of $761.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Under Armour said it now expects full-year revenue of $3.84
billion, up from $3.78 billion it forecast earlier.
Under Armour shares were up 7 percent at $95.59 in premarket
trading. They have risen 31.6 percent in the year through
Wednesday.
