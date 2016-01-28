UPDATE 2-Under Armour demand continues to soar, stock leaps

* Forecasts FY 2016 sales above estimates
* Q4 revenue up 31 pct, profit rises 20.4 pct
* Apparel sales rise 22.2 pct, footwear sales nearly double
* Shares rise as much as 13.5 pct premarket
Jan 28 Under Armour Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by
strong demand for its sports apparel, new launches in running
and basketball shoes, and growth in its direct-to-consumer
channel.
Shares of the No. 2 U.S. sportswear maker rose as much as
13.5 percent to $77.84 in premarket trading, after it also
forecast full-year 2016 revenue above Wall Street estimates.
Under Armour has been quick to cash in on the new trend of
"athleisure," a mash-up of athletic and casual clothing growing
popular even in formal settings like offices, which has helped
it boost sales of its athletic apparel and footwear.
Quarterly revenue rose 31 percent to $1.17 billion, above
analysts' average estimate of $1.12 billion.
Håkon Helgesen, an analyst at retail research firm
Conlumino, termed the net revenue growth "impressive" as it came
despite the fact that quarterly growth has remained above 20
percent for over two years.
Sales of apparel, which accounted for nearly three quarters
of the company's total revenue, rose 22.2 percent to $864.8
million in the fourth quarter, helped by strong demand for
training, running, golf and basketball clothing.
The company's sponsorship deals with popular sports
personalities such as basketball star Stephen Curry and golfer
Jordan Spieth have also boosted demand for its sports footwear
and apparel.
Footwear sales nearly doubled to $166.9 million, boosted by
new launches in running footwear and demand for NBA-star Curry's
signature basketball shoe line.
Revenue from the direct-to-consumer channel, which includes
company-owned stores and Under Armour's websites, grew 25
percent in the quarter. The channel accounted for 36 percent of
total revenues.
Under Armour, which provides kits for English Premier League
club Tottenham Hotspur, has beaten analysts' estimates for
profit and revenue for nine straight quarters.
The Baltimore, Maryland-based company forecast full-year
2016 sales of $4.95 billion and operating income growth of 23
percent.
Analysts on average expect full-year 2016 sales of $4.91
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net income rose 20.4 percent to $105.6
million, or 48 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31, higher than the average analyst estimate of 46 cents per
share.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)