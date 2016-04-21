Under Armour's quarterly revenue jumps 30 pct

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Under Armour Inc posted a 30 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its sports apparel and launches of new running and basketball shoes.
The company's net income rose to $19.2 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $11.7 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.05 billion from $804.9 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering