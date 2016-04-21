版本:
2016年 4月 21日

Under Armour's quarterly revenue jumps 30 pct

April 21 Under Armour Inc posted a 30 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its sports apparel and launches of new running and basketball shoes.

The company's net income rose to $19.2 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $11.7 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.05 billion from $804.9 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

