Dave Dombrow to return to Under Armour as design chief

June 9 Under Armour Inc said Dave Dombrow would return as the sportswear maker's chief design officer, three months after he left with plans to join bigger rival Nike Inc.

Dombrow, who was slated to join Nike only in 2017 to comply with the footwear industry's non-compete norms, will rejoin Under Armour in the newly created role on Aug. 1, the company said on Thursday.

Dombrow's exit from Under Armour earlier this year was seen as a coup for Nike, as the famous designer was behind some of Under Armour's most successful footwear brands, including Stephen Curry's signature line of shoes and SpeedForm Apollo.

Under Armour's footwear sales jumped 64 percent in its latest quarter ended March 31, mainly due to the success of the Stephen Curry line of shoes and SpeedForm running shoes.

Dombrow has worked as a designer with Nike and Puma before joining Under Armour in 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile.