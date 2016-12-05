Under Armour signs first professional league deal with MLB

Dec 5 Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc signed a 10-year contract with Major League Baseball as its official uniform provider in its first-ever deal with a professional league.

Under Armour will be the exclusive provider of all on-field uniform components including jerseys, game-day outerwear and year-round training apparel for all 30 MLB clubs beginning in the 2020 MLB season.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

