Under Armour reports 22.2 pct rise in quarterly sales

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc reported a 22.2 percent rise in quarterly sales, as demand for its running and basketball shoes and accessories grew.
Net income rose to $128.23 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $100.48 million a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, earnings rose to 29 cents per Class C share from 23 cents. The company earned 29 cents per Class A and Class B share, from 23 cents, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.47 billion, from $1.20 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.