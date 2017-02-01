UPDATE 1-Under Armour's slower revenue growth seen as new normal

(Updates shares)
By Gayathree Ganesan and Siddharth Cavale
Feb 1 Under Armour Inc's revenue
increased at breakneck speed for more than six years, averaging
a quarterly growth rate of 20 percent, as shoppers couldn't get
enough of their Stephen Curry basketball gear and Bandit running
shoes.
Then, the company shocked Wall Street on Tuesday with a big
drop in holiday-quarter sales growth and issued a glum forecast
for the year, as it grapples with excess inventory amid a glut
in the broader athleisure market.
Now, analysts say, a roughly 15 percent growth rate could be
the new normal for Under Armour.
"This is the first time since Under Armour has been a public
company where sales guidance clearly missed the consensus and a
sign it is no longer able to find enough growth in new channels
to offset weakness in its core business," Morgan Stanley analyst
Jay Sole wrote in a note dated Jan 31.
Under Armour ended the year with inventories that were 17
percent higher the year before and analysts said the company's
margins would be hit through 2017 as it discounts to get rid of
old stock.
Inventory problems aside, Under Armour is contending with a
host of other issues.
While the biggest concern is that the company lacks a true
fashion line, Under Armour is also struggling with intensifying
competition from Nike Inc and Adidas AG, which
have stepped up discounts.
The company's Class A shares have lost more than half their
market value over the past 12 quarters, including a 23.4 percent
decline on Tuesday.
The Class A stock was flat at $21.47 on Wednesday.
Under Armour's problems have been compounded in an industry
already reeling from the bankruptcies of big footwear retail
chains The Sports Authority and Sport Chalet, which have
disrupted distribution channels.
To be sure, the Under Armour brand is still a powerful one.
It was the No. 2 sportswear brand in the United States for
two years, before being recently displaced by Adidas, according
to market research firm NPD.
Under Armour has also successfully expanded into new
categories including sportwear for kids and outdoor products,
and signed deals with Major League Baseball, high profile
athletes, and professional teams.
NOT TOO COOL FOR SCHOOL
Under Armour focuses on selling shoes and apparel that are
solely meant for improving sports performance rather than as a
fashion accessory, while Adidas and Nike have much broader
ranges of fashion offerings.
But in the United States, three-quarters of all sports shoes
are not used for sports, according to market research firm NPD.
For example, Under Armour's Curry shoes are made for
on-court performances, unlike Nike's Air Jordans that have
become the stuff of fashion lore.
Under Armour Chief Executive Kevin Plank himself admitted on
the company's earnings call on Tuesday that it needed to become
more fashionable at a time when consumers were spoilt for
choice.
"Under Armour is great on the field but is yet to be
too-cool-for-school," Susquehanna Financial analyst Sam Poser
said.
The company has said it will invest aggressively in its
premium Under Armour Sportswear business, under which it sells
button down shirts, bomber jackets and parkas at high-end stores
such as Barneys.
It is also looking to expand its top brands to more
retailers, much like its new deal with department store operator
Kohl's Corp to sell its products in more than 1,100
stores.
Analysts, however, don't expect its fledgling fashion
business to take off anytime soon.
"They are going to be moving gradually towards more fashion
products ... and I expect we'll see the ramp up a little bit and
maybe see some less dependence on the basics," NPD analyst Matt
Powell said.
"But I don't expect a dramatic shift to their high-fashion
overnight."
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Siddharth Cavale in
