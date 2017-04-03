Under Armour stock could rise more than 30 pct in a year -Barron's

NEW YORK, April 2 Shares of sports apparel and
shoe maker Under Armour Inc could rise 30 percent and
the company is likely to increase sales at a double-digit clip
for years to come as it has several markets left to tap fully,
Barron's said in a report on Sunday.
The recent deal with department store operator Kohl's Corp
to sell its products in more than 1,100 stores could
mark the start of expanding sales to the athletically
disinclined, a lucrative market for rivals Nike Inc and
Adidas AG, according to the report.
Relative to those industry giants, Under Armour also has
plenty of room to grow in overseas markets and footwear,
Barron's said.
Under Armour's revenue increased at breakneck speed for more
than six years, averaging a quarterly growth rate of 20 percent,
as shoppers could not get enough of their Stephen Curry
basketball gear and Bandit running shoes.
But shares of the retailer have sagged in recent months amid
slowing sales in North America and excess inventories.
The stock will not regain its former multiple to sales
anytime soon, but a rise to even a market multiple, against
sales that come anywhere close to the $6.1 billion projected for
2018 would send the stock more than 30 percent higher in a year,
the report said.
The risk for investors who buy Under Armour shares now is
that the company muddles through a long stretch of weak results
and discomforting signals from management, in which case the
stock could sag to $15, Barron's said.
Shares of the company closed 1.5 percent lower at $19.78 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Friday and have dropped nearly 32
percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by
Peter Cooney)