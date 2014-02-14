版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 15日 星期六 04:08 BJT

BRIEF-USA Speed Skating says evidence "does not suggest" Under Armous suits at fault

Feb 14 Under Armour Inc : * USA speed skating exec director says evidence "does not suggest (Under Armour

Inc suits have contributed to the disappointing results to date" at

sochi games * Says "will continue to partner with USA speed skating throughout sochi" games
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐