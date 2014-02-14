版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 15日 星期六

BRIEF-Under Armour confirms US speed skating wants option to switch to earlier Under Armour suits

Feb 14 Under Armour Inc : * SVP of innovation confirms U.S. speed skating federation has sought option to

switch to earlier versions of suit made by the company * Executive says U.S. skaters at sochi games would wear earlier versions of

suits that don't have flow molding and venting in the back
