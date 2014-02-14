版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 15日 星期六

BRIEF-US speedskaters to wear previous Under Armour suits for rest of Sochi Games

Feb 14 Under Armour Inc : * US speedskating says its athletes to wear Under Armour Inc skin suits

used at recent world cup competition for remainder of olympic

games-spokeswoman
