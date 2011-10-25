版本:
RPT-UPDATE 1-Under Armour Q3 results beat; raises outlook

 (Repeats to fix tabular formatting, wider coding)	
 Oct 25 Athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc
 reported higher-than-expected quarterly results and
raised its full-year outlook due to strong growth across its
business.	
 Under Armour, known for clothing that draws sweat away from
the body, said sales of its footwear products roughly doubled
and accessories nearly tripled. The company's apparel revenue
rose by 31 percent in the third quarter.	
             	

 KEY POINTS (for the quarter ended Sept. 30)	
             	

                  Q3 2011       I/B/E/S       Q3 2010
                                Estimate*     
  Revenue         $465.5 mln    $445.6 mln    $328.6 mln
  Net income      $46 mln           -         $34.9 mln
  GAAP EPS        $0.88             -         $0.68
  Adjusted EPS    $0.88          $0.83        $0.68
	
 * Sees FY rev $1.46-$1.47 bln vs prev $1.42-$1.44 bln	
 * Sees FY oper income $159-$162 mln vs prev $155-$160 mln	
	
 Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.   	
 (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore)

