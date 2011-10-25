RPT-UPDATE 1-Under Armour Q3 results beat; raises outlook

(Repeats to fix tabular formatting, wider coding)

Oct 25 Athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook due to strong growth across its business.

Under Armour, known for clothing that draws sweat away from the body, said sales of its footwear products roughly doubled and accessories nearly tripled. The company's apparel revenue rose by 31 percent in the third quarter.

KEY POINTS (for the quarter ended Sept. 30)

Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Estimate*

Revenue $465.5 mln $445.6 mln $328.6 mln

Net income $46 mln - $34.9 mln

GAAP EPS $0.88 - $0.68

Adjusted EPS $0.88 $0.83 $0.68

* Sees FY rev $1.46-$1.47 bln vs prev $1.42-$1.44 bln

* Sees FY oper income $159-$162 mln vs prev $155-$160 mln

Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore)