Under Armour's profit jumps on strong sales of athletic apparel

Jan 30 Athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc reported a 28 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit, driven by strong sales of its fleece offerings and ColdGear Infrared products.

The company's shares rose 8 percent in premarket trading.

Net income increased to $64.2 million, or 59 cents per share, from $50.1 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 35 percent to $682.8 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
