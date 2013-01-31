REFILE-Under Armour 4th-qtr profit beats Wall Street view

Jan 31 Athletic apparel and footwear maker Under Armour Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit for the ninth time in a row as its water-resistant apparel and additions to its footwear range attracted more customers during the holiday season.

The company, which is known for its clothing that draws sweat away from the body, said profit rose to $50.1 million, or 47 cents per share, from $32.6 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the maker of ColdBlack and the Armour Bra rose 25 percent to $505.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 46 cents per share on revenue of $497.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Under Armour's shares closed at $48.13 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.