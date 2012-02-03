Union urges caution on India's plans to open up retail

MUMBAI Feb 3 The UNI Global Union, which
represents service industry workers around the world, has urged
India to proceed with caution and impose strict conditions in
its plans to throw open its multi-brand retail sector to foreign
direct investment.
India suspended plans to open its $450 billion supermarket
sector to foreign retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
in December, backtracking from one the government's reforms in
years in the face of a political backlash.
However, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee subsequently said
the plan to give foreign supermarkets access to India's retail
industry was "very much on the government's mind."
It later allowed 100 percent ownership in single-brand
retail, but put in place a sourcing clause that is likely to
deter large scale investments.
"This is India's decision alone and it must do the best for
its citizens. But our advice is simple: Proceed, if at all, with
caution," UNI Global said in a statement.
UNI representatives met Indian government officials on
Friday, presenting a report on Wal-Mart's record on labour
rights and its impact on the job market and supply chains where
it has operations.
"The jobs equation based on the Wal-Mart model may not be
positive for India," said Ian Campbell, assistant research
director of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.
"If the experience of other countries holds true, job growth
in retail is likely to be less with Wal-Mart than without it,"
he said in the UNI Global statement.
Opening the multi-brand retail sector would have allowed
foreign firms such as Wal-Mart, Carrefour and Tesco
to own 51 percent of supermarkets.
The government had said liberalisation of the market would
have eased high inflation, drawn in investment to improve
supply-chain infrastructure, and created jobs.
Small businesses, whether kiranas or small stores, will not
be able to survive the price competition without proper
protection, the union said.