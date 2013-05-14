版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Unico American Q1 earnings per share $0.00

(Corrects headline and third bullet to say earnings per share was $0.00, not $0.01)

May 14 May 14 Unico American Corp : * Reports first quarter 2013 financial results * Q1 revenue $7.9 million * Qtrly earnings per share $0.00 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
