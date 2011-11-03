版本:
2011年 11月 4日

Unicredit,Mediobanca e Merrill advisor su aumento capitale-fonti

MILANO, 3 novembre Mediobanca e BofA-Merrill stanno lavorando con UniCredit per mettere a punto un'operazione di aumento di capitale dell'istituto di Piazza Cordusio.

Lo riferiscono alcune fonti vicine al dossier.

Mediobanca non ha commentato come sua abitudine le indiscrezioni, mentre non è stato possibile avere un commento da BofA-Merrill.

(Gianluca Semeraro)

