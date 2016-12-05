UniCredit in exclusive talks to sell Pioneer to Amundi

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Dec 5 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, has started exclusive talks with France's Amundi to sell its asset management arm Pioneer Investments as it strives to boost its capital base.
UniCredit is exploring asset sales under new Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier and is set to unveil a strategic plan on Dec. 13, which sources have said will include a share rights issue for up to 13 billion euros ($13.74 billion).
Sources told Reuters on Friday Amundi was in the lead after offering more than 3.5 billion euros for Pioneer.
Amundi beat a consortium led by Italy's post office Poste Italiane and a rival offer by Ameriprise Financial . ($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.