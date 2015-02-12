UniCredit seals deal to sell UCCMB unit to Fortress

MILAN Feb 12 Italian bank UniCredit
has signed a deal with U.S. investment firm Fortress Investment
Group to sell its UCCMB bad loan management unit
together with a pool of non-performing loans with a gross book
value of 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion).
The company said in a statement on Thursday that as part of
the deal Fortress and Italian real estate firm Prelios
had agreed to cooperate as industrial partners in the servicing
of certain loans.
The deal is part of UniCredit's strategy to exit its
non-core business in Italy.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Valentina Za)