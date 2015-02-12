UPDATE 1-UniCredit seals deal to sell bad loan unit to Fortress

(Adds details)
MILAN Feb 12 UniCredit has signed a
deal to sell its UCCMB bad loan management unit and a pool of
non-performing loans to U.S. investment firm Fortress Investment
Group, as the Italian bank sheds non-core assets to
boost its balance sheet.
UniCredit said on Thursday the bad loan portfolio being sold
had a gross book value of 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion).
The bank did not give financial details, but said the deal
was estimated to have a broadly neutral impact on its capital
and net income.
Earlier this month, sources close to the matter told Reuters
a consortium led by Fortress would pay about 500 million euros
in one of the biggest transactions on distressed debt in Italy
for several years.
UniCredit said on Thursday it would work with Fortress and
Italian real estate firm Prelios to service some loans
and it expected recovery would improve.
Italy's banks are saddled with 184 billion euros in soured
loans after the country suffered multiple recessions in recent
years and the government is studying ways to help them get rid
of them.
UniCredit said it expected to complete the deal in the
second quarter of this year.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Valentina Za; Editing by Mark
Potter)