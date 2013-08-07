Bank Austria to take further capital measures in H2

BRIEF-Saint-Gobain announces agreement's extension with the Burkard family
* Extension of the validity of the agreement between Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family relating to the sale of the shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding
VIENNA Aug 7 UniCredit's Bank Austria said on Wednesday it plans to increase its capital buffer again before the end of the year.
"We will take further capital measures in the second half of the year. Talks with regulators are still ongoing," Chief Executive Willibald Cernko told a news conference.
Bank Austria, which has so far received 500 million euros ($665 million) in additional capital from UniCredit, had a core tier 1 capital ratio of 11.1 percent at end-June under Basel 2.5 rules, it said earlier. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Louise Heavens)
* Extension of the validity of the agreement between Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family relating to the sale of the shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding
MILAN, April 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, April 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,598 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .