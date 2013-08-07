Bank Austria to take further capital measures in H2

VIENNA Aug 7 UniCredit's Bank Austria said on Wednesday it plans to increase its capital buffer again before the end of the year.

"We will take further capital measures in the second half of the year. Talks with regulators are still ongoing," Chief Executive Willibald Cernko told a news conference.

Bank Austria, which has so far received 500 million euros ($665 million) in additional capital from UniCredit, had a core tier 1 capital ratio of 11.1 percent at end-June under Basel 2.5 rules, it said earlier. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Louise Heavens)