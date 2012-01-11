UPDATE 1-Watchdog checks BlackRock statement on UniCredit stake-source

* BlackRock says has 3 pct of UniCredit, retracts previous
statement
* Earlier notification said BlackRock cut stake to 1.7 pct
* Consob source says watchdog looking into statements
MILAN, Jan 11 Italian market watchdog
Consob is looking into two contradictory statements made by
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, over
its stake in UniCredit SpA, a source close to Consob
told Reuters on Wednesday.
BlackRock said on Wednesday its holding in the Italian bank
stood at 3.09 percent, retracting an earlier statement which
said it had cut its stake to 1.71 percent just days before the
launch of UniCredit's 7.5 billion euro ($9.6 billion) rights
issue.
"We are making checks on this," the source said. "BlackRock
says they made a mistake, but there is a capital increase
underway, it's a systemically important financial institution
and a European blue chip -- so we have to look into this," the
source added.
On Jan. 2, Consob said it had been notified by BlackRock of
a stake reduction to 1.7 percent from 4 percent.
In its statement on Wednesday, BlackRock said: "This change
in holding was generated as a result of a corporate action, not
through a reduction in holdings in UniCredit by BlackRock.
BlackRock's aggregated holding in UniCredit Spa remained
unchanged and as of the 28th of December 2011 ... was at 3.09
percent.
"The notification therefore should not have been issued."
Blackrock said it had issued a retraction of the
notification to Consob and UniCredit on Jan. 6.
UniCredit shares have fallen sharply since it announced a
steep discount on the price of its rights issue, which began on
Monday and is regarded as a crucial test of investors'
confidence in the European banking sector.
The first statement of a stake reduction by BlackRock was
cited by media and analysts as a sign of weak appetite for the
rights issue by institutional investors.
UniCredit shares -- and the rights to buy into the cash call
-- rebounded on Tuesday after heavy losses on the first day of
the capital increase, and extended their rise on Wednesday. The
stock was up 5.9 percent at 2.5680 by 1056 GMT, while the rights
gained 28.5 percent at 1.0910.
"The market seems to think that the stock hit rock bottom on
Monday. Yesterday, when the shares started to recover, there was
a growing interest by many foreign investors," said a
London-based trader.