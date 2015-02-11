UniCredit rules out need for cash call after CET 1 disappoints

MILAN Feb 11 UniCredit expects its
core capital ratio to recover in the next few months after it
fell in the fourth quarter of 2014 due to the impact of the
rouble devaluation, the bank's chief executive said on Wednesday
ruling out a cash call.
CEO Federico Ghizzoni said the impact of the rouble
devaluation on the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which fell to 10
percent at the end of December from 10.4 percent three months
earlier, totalled 950 million euros.
He said he expected the ratio to rebound thanks to profits
and the positive impact of deals such as the combination of
UniCredit's Pioneer unit with Santander's asset management
business.
"There is absolutely no need for a capital increase,"
Ghizzoni told reporters.
He also said the bank's board had approved the sale of its
UCCMB bad loan unit to Fortress Investments, and the
deal will be signed shortly.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by
Valentina Za)