UniCredit board appoints Mustier as new CEO - sources

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
MILAN, June 30 Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, has appointed French investment banker Jean-Pierre Mustier as its new chief executive, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
The bank held an extraordinary board meeting on Thursday which unanimously backed Mustier's appointment, the sources said. Mustier has previously headed the investment banking divisions of Societe Generale and UniCredit. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Paola Arosio; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.