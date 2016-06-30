UPDATE 4-Italy's UniCredit names Mustier as new CEO

* Frenchman wins unanimous backing from board
* Remarkable comeback after insider trading fine
* Plans to sell assets, boost capital - source
(Adds Mustier's comment, EU allows Italy to support banks)
By Paola Arosio and Gianluca Semeraro
MILAN, June 30 UniCredit appointed
French investment banker Jean-Pierre Mustier as its chief
executive on Thursday, a choice that is likely to lead to a
multi-billion euro capital increase and asset sales to boost the
bank's financial strength.
The board of Italy's biggest bank by assets unanimously
backed Mustier at an extraordinary meeting, UniCredit said,
ending the uncertainty that began last month when CEO Federico
Ghizzoni said he would step down.
The appointment marks a big comeback for Mustier, 55, who
was once fined in France for insider trading. He previously
headed investment banking at Societe Generale and at
UniCredit and is currently a partner at fund manager Tikehau
Capital.
He faces a difficult task at UniCredit. The bank's shares
have fallen more than 60 percent this year, weighed down by
investor concerns over its profitability, high pile of bad loans
and a weaker balance sheet compared to major European rivals.
Ghizzoni agreed to go on May 24 in the face of shareholder
discontent over the lender's poor performance.
In comments distributed by the bank, Mustier - who will take
on his new role on July 12 - said he will draft a new strategic
plan to boost UniCredit's capital and profits.
He plans to bring in a new team of Italian bankers to help
overhaul UniCredit and raise its core capital ratio to 12.5
percent, from 10.5 percent now, a source familiar with his
thinking said.
He is expected to launch a capital increase and would look
to sell businesses such as local online bank Fineco, Polish unit
Pekao and asset manager Pioneer, but not UniCredit's
German bank HVB, the source said. A sale of its Turkish business
would also not be a priority, the source said.
UniCredit's shares were down 1.5 percent by 1428 GMT.
Mustier had first joined UniCredit to head its investment
banking division in 2011, nearly two years after resigning from
SocGen.
He was in charge of SocGen's investment bank in January 2008
when the bank disclosed 4.9 billion euros ($5.4 bln) of losses
blamed on rogue trades by Jerome Kerviel.
Mustier left SocGen in 2009 after the French market watchdog
accused him of insider trading. He was fined 100,000 euros for
selling shares in the French bank just as world markets began to
fall as the financial crisis intensified in the summer of 2007.
Mustier has always denied any wrongdoing.
UniCredit's shareholders wanted a new boss with strong
Italian connections but with an international perspective and
experience managing complex operations at a big bank.
At least one Italian investor had initially opposed
Mustier's appointment and some shareholders would have preferred
an Italian national, but those doubts were overcome during
frantic overnight meetings leading to Thursday's announcement,
sources said. They said UniCredit's chairman, Giuseppe Vita, was
likely to be replaced after the summer.
Mustier has shown an ability to cut costs when he was
investment banking chief at UniCredit and, as an investment
banker, has skills required for a major fund-raising if needed.
One banker, who has known Mustier since he worked at SocGen,
said he was highly intelligent and able to take risky decisions.
"He is clever ... direct to the point, fully dedicated, he works
24/24 and never stops," the banker said.
Senior government and central bank officials along with
shareholders and bondholders had called for UniCredit to find a
new CEO quickly given turmoil in financial markets.
Italy has taken longer than other European countries to
stabilise its banks after a long recession that followed the
2007-2009 financial crisis. Its banks are still carrying 360
billion euros in bad debts, or a third of the euro zone's total.
Rome is drafting a contingency plan to help banks in the
wake of the Brexit vote, fearing a market sell-off may tip
lenders into a full-blown crisis, officials have said.
The European Commission has authorised a six-month Italian
guarantee scheme to provide liquidity to solvent banks in case
of need, an EU executive spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The Italian government may have to inject capital directly
into weaker banks, a government source said, adding it was
waiting for the results of stress tests being conducted by
European banking authorities.
($1 = 0.9024 euros)
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Maya Nikolaeva;
Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Jane Merriman and Susan
Fenton)