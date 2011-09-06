Unicredit CEO: Europe must decide if it wants euro

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Unicredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said the current euro zone crisis will force European leaders to think about whether they want to keep the common currency.

"This is a test," Ghizzoni told a banking conference. European leaders need to decide whether to back the euro "or to give up".

Italy has more potential to bring down its budget deficit by putting more assets on the market for privatisation.

"There is a lot of fat that can be cut," Ghizzoni said.

"Personally, I would have been more tough on the cut side, the budget side, in order to free up more resources."

The problem is how to find growth. In general, the country can come back, but this requires more visionary and strong political intervention, he said.

It is not up to the European Central Bank to support debtor nations by buying up sovereign debt, Ghizzoni said.

The Italian banking sector is strong and clean, but lenders need to decide what is their core DNA, their main business, Ghizzoni said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould)