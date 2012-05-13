NEWSMAKER-UniCredit chairman bolsters German, Italian ties

* New chairman to build on German network
* Giuseppe Vita replaces former HVB boss Rampl
By Lisa Jucca
MILAN, May 13 UniCredit's
newly-elected chairman Giuseppe Vita will seek to be a brige
between Italian and German cultures in Italy's biggest bank by
assets as the lender attemps to turn the corner after a year of
massive losses.
Sicilian-born Vita, 77, is a trained doctor who moved to
Germany in the early 1960s thanks to a university scholarship.
He had plans to move on to the United States, but chose instead
to stay in the euro zone's largest economy and spent four
decades climbing up the ladder at pharmaceutical giant Schering.
A fluent German speaker who knows personally Chancellor
Angela Merkel and throws in the odd German word in conversation,
he brings with him a wealth of business and political contacts
in Germany, UniCredit's second home market after Italy.
Yet, his new role will prove a challenge for Vita, who
admits having limited knowledge of the banking sector despite
having chaired the boards of Italian investment bank Banca
Leonardo as well as the Italian units of Deutsche Bank
and insurer Allianz.
"I am not a banker and I do not think I will become one in
three years. I can just manage my bank account," Vita told
reporters in his first news conference at UniCredit's Milan
headquarters on Saturday.
"But having lived across two great countries, Italy and
Germany, I hope I can offer a contribution," said, Vita,
impeccably elegant in a grey suit and with a light-blue tie
matching his eyes.
VAST NETWORK
Vita, who has sat on numerous company boards in Italy and
Germany, will retain his role as chairman of the supervisory
board of media empire Axel Springer, publisher of
German tabloid Bild, and that of board member of Italian
publisher RCS Media Group.
Vita, appointed chairman at a shareholder meeting on Friday,
replaces Dieter Rampl, who threw in the towel after clashing
with key Italian investors on governance issues.
Rampl, the former head of HVB, had become chairman of
UniCredit after former Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo took
over the German bank in 2005, a mammoth cross-border operation
that turned UniCredit into a truly European lender with a
leading position in eastern Europe.
As UniCredit struggled in the subprime crisis Rampl
initially survived the 2010 ousting of Profumo by disgruntled
Italian shareholders.
Current UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni, with whom Vita says
there was immediately the right chemistry, has been steering the
bank through the perils of the euro zone crisis through job cuts
and capital strengthening. He is refocusing the bank on its core
corporate and retail lending business.
Vita, who says he backs further political integration in the
euro zone, declined to answer any specific questions on
UniCredit strategy going forward, but pointed to an embarassing
$2 billion trading loss that has hit revered U.S. bank giant JP
Morgan as an example of what not to do.
"(UniCredit) must not be a speculative bank," he said.