IFR-COMMENT: UniCredit: If it didn't exist, would you invent it?

(Keith Mullin is Editor-at-larger for International
Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication. The views
expressed are his own)
by Keith Mullin
LONDON, Nov 15 (IFR) - UniCredit's decision to ditch its
London-based equity sales, trading and research (ST&R) platform
and outsource it to Kepler Capital Markets is one of the
smartest things the group has done in a while. I've long argued
that having also-ran investment banking businesses in an
increasingly expensive and competitive operating environment
acts as a drag on the bottom line, undermines shareholder
value, and gets you nowhere.
Kepler's research, distribution and execution will support
UniCredit's (CRDI.MI) Western European ECM origination effort,
which remains intact. It's a solution that should be copied by
the dozens of banks that are keeping sub-standard capital
markets or trading businesses going for nothing other than
vanity or foolhardiness.
Apart from shuttering its Western European equity ST&R
business, the group is ringfencing 43bn euros of non-core
performing CIB assets in a run-off portfolio, while its
strategic plan will see capital reallocated to core CIB
clients, and the proportion of RWA related to them upped to 65%
by 2015 from 55%. In addition, CIB headcount costs are being
chopped by 8% next year. Focusing on core strengths where you
can add superior value and enhance the client experience is
hardly rocket science, but so few banks practise it.
The Kepler deal came a day after UniCredit's's 9.9bn euros
capital increase announcement (7.5bn euros rights plus the
2.4bn euros capitalisation of converts and hybrid equity-linked
notes). The rights issue will add a chunky 142bp to CT1 on
Basel III terms, while capitalising the share premium reserve
will add an extra 50bp. The effect will see UniCredit reach a
Basel III-compliant CT1 ratio above 9% in 2012 and in excess of
10% by 2015.
CAPITAL INCREASE
The capital increase news, accompanied by the decision to
cut dividends and make thousands of job cuts, almost
overshadowed the 10.64bn euros third-quarter loss caused
principally by a 8.7bn euros goodwill impairment charge related
to UniCredit's serial acquisition strategy.
UniCredit is a strange beast; its biggest problem is that
the only thing that infers oneness or unity is its name. Senior
management tend to triangulate between its three head offices
of Milan (ex-Credito Italiano), Munich (HVB)and Vienna (Bank
Austria), and decision-making is far from linear.
UniCredit's is a sprawling and complex beast covering every
corner of Eastern Europe, with a convoluted brand strategy to
match. It's a management nightmare, too, with many of the group
companies maintaining management independence. UniCredit's
involvement with Yapi Kredi in Turkey, for example, comes via
its 50% stake in KoÑ Financial Services, which in turn owns
81.8% of the Turkish bank. UniCredit's similarly owns odd-lot
stakes in a whole host of group institutions and now has 765 --
yep 765 -- fully consolidated subsidiaries.
I suspect the tighter focus on core clients and competences
will result in more pruning of sub-scale businesses. But
whatever happens now, management needs to do something to get
the share price up. Shares were languishing at 0.74 euro at
Tuesday's close, 65% or so down year-to-date and more than 90%
off the 2007 pre-financial crisis highs. But with 38bn euros of
Italian government bonds in the vaults, I'm not holding my
breath.
