UniCredit's eastern European exposure not affected by strong franc

VIENNA Jan 21 UniCredit does not
expect the Swiss franc's surge to affect its franc-denominated
credit exposure in eastern Europe, the lender's outgoing CEE
chief, Gianni Franco Papa, said on Wednesday.
The bank - the largest western lender in central and eastern
Europe - expected at worst a slight increase in bad loans due to
the jump in the franc, Papa told reporters at a Euromoney
conference.
The volume of UniCredit's outstanding Swiss franc loans in
the region was 1.3 billion euros ($1.50 billion), he said.
($1 = 0.8641 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Kirsti Knolle;
Editing by Michael Shields)