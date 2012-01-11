UniCredit will emerge stronger from turmoil-EBA head

ROME Jan 11 UniCredit will
emerge stronger from the difficult capital raising operation it
is currently implementing, the head of the European Banking
Authority Andrea Enria said on Wednesday.
"UniCredit is making a notable and difficult effort to raise
funds on the markets but it will be a strong bank afterwards and
this is the message which should get through to public opinion,"
he told a hearing in the Italian parliament.
UniCredit stock slumped dramatically ahead of a 7.5 billion
euro rights issue which runs to Jan. 27, although its shares
have recovered some ground in the past two days.