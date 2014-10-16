UniCredit does not see systemic risk for Italy from ECB tests-CEO

MILAN Oct 16 Any individual problems for Italian lenders that may be uncovered in a pan-European banking asset review will not pose a systemic risk for Italy, Federico Ghizzoni, the chief executive of UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday.

Ghizzoni added that he expected Italian banks to pass the test "overall". European authorities will publish results of the setor-wide health check on Oct. 26.

Ghizzoni was speaking at a press conference after shares in Italy's third-biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena slumped to an all-time low on Thursday, as fears it could fail the European tests combined with a fraught global economic backdrop weighed on the sector.

Ghizzoni also said UniCredit would decide in the next few days with whom to continue talks for the sale of its UCCMB bad loans unit.

The sale could yield 700 million euros ($897 million) and sees a consortium comprising U.S. asset manager Fortress and Italian property group Prelios pitted against a group of investors led by U.S. private equity fund Lone Star. (1 US dollar = 0.7806 euro) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Agnieszka Flak)