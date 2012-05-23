UniCredit CEO says EU should make Greece 'priority'

PARIS May 23 UniCredit's chief
executive said on Wednesday that policymakers should make
keeping Greece in the euro zone a top priority, warning that its
departure would "create volatility for sometime."
"I think the priority should be to keep Greece in the euro,"
said Federico Ghizzoni, who heads up Italy's biggest bank by
assets. "Nobody knows what would happen if it were to leave."
Ghizzoni also said that he did not see an immediate need for
another European Central Bank injection of long-term liquidity
into the region's banks, even as markets have grown more
volatile in recent weeks.