UPDATE 2-UniCredit sells 20 pct stake in FinecoBank for 552 mln euros

* UniCredit says raises 552 mln euros from placement
* Stake sold at 4.55 euros per share
* Placement adds 12 basis points to UniCredit CET 1 ratio
By Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Oct 12 Italy's biggest bank by assets
UniCredit sold a 20 percent stake in its online broker
business FinecoBank, raising 552 million euros ($618
million) as it seeks to bolster its financial strength.
UniCredit had already placed a 10 percent stake in the unit
in July just as it launched a strategic in-depth review under
its new chief executive Jean-Pierre Mustier in an attempt to
boost capital and improve profitability.
Earlier this month sources said UniCredit was holding
informal talks with several banks to gauge interest in a bid for
Fineco but added the parties remained far apart on price.
In an apparent change of tack, UniCredit said that after
Wednesday's placement it would continue to "control and
consolidate" Fineco on its accounts through its remaining 35
percent stake and had committed to a lock-up period of 360 days.
No further sale would take place during that period without
the consent of investment bank UBS on behalf of the
joint book-runners who handled the transaction, it said in a
statement.
The placement with institutional investors took place at
4.55 euros per share, a 5 percent discount to Wednesday's
closing price of 4.788 euros.
The 10 percent stake sold in July had fetched 5.4 euros per
share - or 328 million euros - but the broker's stock has
dropped since then.
Sources have said UniCredit may need to raise as much as 16
billion euros through asset disposals and a planned share sale.
One source close to the matter said on Wednesday UniCredit
was still considering a sale of FinecoBank and could clinch a
deal in the near term regardless of the lock-up period.
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
(additional reporting by Elisa Anzolin in Milan and Pamela
Barbaglia in London; Editing by Adrian Croft)