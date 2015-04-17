UPDATE 1-UniCredit and Intesa to pool 1 bln euros of bad loans in KKR vehicle

(Adds detail, background)
MILAN, April 17 UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo will pool loans worth 1 billion euros ($1
billion) in a vehicle controlled by U.S. private equity fund KKR
, launching an innovative project to tackle soured debts.
The boards of the two banks have approved the transaction
but some details remain to be ironed out, the lenders said in a
joint statement on Friday.
Italian lenders are grappling with some 350 billion euros of
problem loans piled up in a three-year recession.
Italy's top two banks have been discussing since April last
year a way to increase the chances of recovery for some of their
small and medium-sized borrowers hit by the economic downturn.
The new project is to set up a special vehicle, controlled
by KKR, to manage a package of soured loans UniCredit and Intesa
are both owed by the same struggling businesses.
The vehicle will buy the loans from the banks, which will
receive bonds in exchange. The struggling companies will then
get fresh funds and management support.
Turnaround specialist Alvarez and Marsal will be involved,
together with KKR, the two banks said.
UniCredit and Intesa said they hope that combining problem
loans with outside expertise and capital will make the loans
easier to recover.
The process to select the loans to be pooled in the vehicle
is still under way, they said.
($1 = 0.9264 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes)