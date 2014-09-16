Unicredit, Intesa, KKR restructured loan plan to complete only next year

MILAN, Sept 16 A plan by Italy's top two banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit, to pool some of their restructured loans with the help of U.S. private equity fund KKR is not likely to be completed this year, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The two banks are setting up a special vehicle to manage around 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of troubled loans they are both owed by the same struggling businesses.

They hope that combining them with outside expertise and capital could either make those debts more recoverable or easier to sell to third parties.

Intesa Sanpaolo said in July the project should materialise in the autumn, while UniCredit's CEO Federico Ghizzoni said last week it should be completed by the end of the year.

However the sources said differences between the two banks on one side and KKR on the other still needed to be ironed out relating to some legal and fiscal aspects.

"There could be a signature by the end of this year and the structure would be set up in the first quarter of next year, but nothing will happen this year," one of the sources said.

UniCredit and Intesa declined to comment. KKR could not immediately be reached for comment.

A memorandum of understanding between the three companies and turnaround specialist Alvarez & Marsal for their problematic loans project was signed in April. (Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Stephen Jewkes)