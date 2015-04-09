UniCredit board okays launch of bad loans vehicle with Intesa, KKR

BRIEF-Norwegian Air plans SEK 1 bln bond issue
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
MILAN, April 9 The board of UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, has approved a plan to set up a pool of restructured loans with domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo and U.S. private equity firm KKR, UniCredit CEO said on Thursday.
The banks hope that combining problem loans with the benefit of outside expertise and capital will make the debt easier to recover or to sell to third parties.
Under the plan, UniCredit and Intesa will pool together up to 2 billion euros in soured loans into a special vehicle.
Following more than a year of talks, the project is now due to start "as soon as possible, we are not talking months," UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.