Unicredit CEO sees completion of restructured loan project by yr-end

MILAN, Sept 10 Italy's Unicredit
expects a project on restructured loans involving domestic rival
Intesa Sanpaolo and U.S. private equity firm KKR
to be completed by the end of this year, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
The CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo CEO had said in July the project
could be wrapped up in the autumn.
Italy's top two banks signed in April a deal with KKR to
pool some of their problematic loans.
The project "goes on and will be completed by the end of the
year," UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on the
sideline of an event.
The two banks are setting up a special vehicle to manage
some restructured loans they are both owed by the same
struggling businesses, hoping that combining the troubled debts
along with outside expertise and capital could either make those
debts more recoverable or easier to sell to third parties.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Valentina Za)