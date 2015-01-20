UniCredit not eying acquisitions after cooperative bank move

MILAN Jan 20 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit
is not interested in making acquisitions even after
the latest move by the Italian government to reform the
country's cooperative banks, the lender's CEO Federico Ghizzoni
said on Tuesday.
The Italian government earlier on Tuesday approved a decree
calling on the country's largest cooperative banks, known as
"popolari", to change their governance rules and become joint
stock companies within the next 18 months.
Ghizzoni also said an agreement had been reached on the sale
of UniCredit's debt collector unit UCCMB, adding an announcement
was expected shortly.
"We hope to announce soon the completion of the agreement,"
Ghizzoni said in a press conference.
UniCredit entered exclusive talks with a team comprising
U.S. investment firm Fortress Investment Group and
Italian real estate group Prelios last October but
talks are taking longer than expected.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)