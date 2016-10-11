MOVES-UniCredit makes key appointments in Germany and Italy

Oct 11 (Reuters) -

UniCredit Corporate and Investment Banking appointed Matthias Janssen and Alexander Vart co-heads of equity capital markets, Germany, and Andrea Petruzzello head of corporate finance advisory, Italy.

Previously, Janssen worked with BNP Paribas, where he was director, equity capital markets.

Vart, who joined UniCredit in 2002, started his career in 1999 at Deutsche Bank in its corporate and investment banking unit.

Petruzzello, prior to joining UniCredit in 2003, worked at Morgan Stanley in the European M&A advisory department. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha)