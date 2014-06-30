Italy's Unicredit confirms Pioneer unit is strategic

MILAN, June 30 UniCredit's asset
management unit Pioneer is a strategic asset for the bank and
there are no plans to sell it, the Italian lender's deputy
general manager said on Monday.
"There is market speculation and we acknowledge that, but we
reaffirm the importance of Pioneer for the group, there is
nothing concrete (on the table)," Paolo Fiorentino said on the
sidelines of a conference.
He said the bank was not planning to sell even a minority
stake.
A recent report by Sky News said CVC Capital Partners Ltd
was considering making an offer to buy as much as 50
percent of Pioneer Investments.
Fiorentino also said it could not be taken for granted that
talks on the sale of the lender's bad bank unit UCCMB would be
completed before the board meeting in August.
