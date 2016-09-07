UniCredit seeks strategic partner for asset manager Pioneer-sources

* Bank reviewing asset sales to boost capital
* 10 potential bidders contacted for Pioneer-source
* Bank mulling large-size sale of bad loans-sources
By Gianluca Semeraro and Paola Arosio
MILAN, Sept 7 Italy's largest bank UniCredit
is seeking a strategic partner for its asset
management business Pioneer, as part of a plan to bolster its
capital base, several sources close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
UniCredit in July ended long-running negotiations to merge
Pioneer with Santander's asset management division in a deal
valuing Pioneer at 2.75 billion euros ($3.1 billion) because of
regulatory hurdles.
The Italian bank said then it was looking at alternative
options for Pioneer, including a market listing.
Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier, appointed in July, is
widely expected to launch a multi-billion euro capital increase
and sell assets in coming months to boost UniCredit's balance
sheet.
He is conducting a wide-ranging review of the bank's
operations, with an announcement expected by the end of the
year.
One of the sources said on Wednesday the bank had contacted
around 10 potential partners for Pioneer, without elaborating. A
second source said the bank favoured an industrial partner with
experience on asset gathering, rather than a private equity
fund.
UniCredit declined to comment.
Il Messaggero newspaper reported on Wednesday that
non-binding offers for Pioneer were expected on Sept. 20 and
that among the potential bidders contacted were Credit
Agricole's asset manager Amundi, BNP Paribas
, Italian insurer Generali, French insurer
Axa, U.S.-based firms Invesco and Blackstone
.
Amundi, BNP, Generali, Axa and Invesco declined to comment,
while Blackstone was not immediately available for comment.
UniCredit is also in talks to sell its remaining stake in
Polish bank Pekao and could also sell its online broker
FinecoBank, sources have said. Upon his arrival,
Mustier sold 10 percent stakes in both units, raising 1 billion
euros.
The sources also said UniCredit was mulling a large-size
sale of non-performing loans with 4-5 potential buyers
interested.
($1 = 0.8902 euros)
(Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Potter)