Four suitors file binding offers for UniCredit's Pioneer - sources

MILAN Nov 11 France's Amundi, a
consortium led by Poste Italiane, Australia's Macquerie
and U.S.-based Ameriprise Financial have
submitted binding offers to buy UniCredit's asset
manager Pioneer, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.
One of the sources said UniCredit would shortlist two of the
four bidders by Monday, aiming to take a final decision by the
buyer by Dec. 10.
One of the sources said the offers are valuing the asset
manager between 3.2 billion ($3.48 billion) and 3.4 billion
euros, excluding a 325 million euro cash position held by
Pioneer.
The other source indicated a value range of 3.7-4.0 billion
euros, yet without clarifying if this included Pioneer's
liquidity.
($1 = 0.9197 euros)
